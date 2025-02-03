Marketplace.
Carnation Toenail Softening Solution 14ml

Carnation Toenail Softening Solution 14ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Carnation Toenail Softening Solution 14ml
Say goodbye to tough, hard toenails with Carnation Toenail Softening Solution. This easytoapply 14ml solution softens even the toughest nails, making cutting and grooming a breeze. Perfect for those with thick or difficult toenails, it ensures smoother, more manageable nail care.Key Features:Softens thick and hardened toenails effortlesslyEasy brush applicator for precise applicationIdeal for people with diabetes or limited mobility

Ingredients

Propylene Glycol, Water, Urea, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Lactic Acid.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Manicure & Pedicure

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here