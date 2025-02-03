Marketplace.
Colgate Advanced White Toothpaste 100ML

Colgate Advanced White Toothpaste 100ML

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Colgate Advanced White Toothpaste 100ML
Achieve a dazzling smile with Colgate Advanced White Toothpaste 100ML. This powerful formula removes stains and visibly whitens teeth, while protecting against cavities. Ideal for maintaining a bright, confident smile every day.Key Features:Clinically proven to whiten teeth and remove stainsProvides full cavity protection with fluorideFresh mint flavor for longlasting breath freshnessSuitable for everyday use

Ingredients

Aqua Hydrated Silica Sorbitol Glycerin Sodium Bicarbonate PEG-12 Aroma Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Carrageenan CI 77891 Sodium Fluoride Sodium Saccharin Polyethylene Limonene CI 42089
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here