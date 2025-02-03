Colgate Tooth Brush Premier Clean Medium Removes Stains Brush your way to a bright, healthy smile with the Colgate Premier Clean Toothbrush. This is a manual toothbrush that’s designed to give your teeth a deep clean and its circular power bristles help to remove stains, so you can smile brightly all day. Its handle is made from 25% recycled plastic and comes in a range of brilliant new colours to add a pop of brightness to your bathroom. This manual toothbrush also comes with a tongue cleaner to help remove odour causing bacteria, giving you fresh breath confidence. Colgate is committed to sustainability with 50% recycled content in the packaging. With a sustainability commitment and a brilliant fresh breath toothbrush for a healthy mouth, there’s so much to smile about.

-25% recycled plastic -Circular power bristles to help remove tooth stains -Tongue cleaner to remove odour causing bacteria - +50% recycled content in packaging - Responsibly Made** **To learn more, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com/responsibly-made

Contains 3 Colgate Extra Clean Medium Toothbrushes (Assorted)

