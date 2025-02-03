Marketplace.
Colgate Tooth Brush Premier Clean Medium Removes Stains

Colgate Tooth Brush Premier Clean Medium Removes Stains

Colgate Tooth Brush Premier Clean Medium Removes StainsBrush your way to a bright, healthy smile with the Colgate Premier Clean Toothbrush. This is a manual toothbrush that’s designed to give your teeth a deep clean and its circular power bristles help to remove stains, so you can smile brightly all day. Its handle is made from 25% recycled plastic and comes in a range of brilliant new colours to add a pop of brightness to your bathroom. This manual toothbrush also comes with a tongue cleaner to help remove odour causing bacteria, giving you fresh breath confidence.Colgate is committed to sustainability with 50% recycled content in the packaging.With a sustainability commitment and a brilliant fresh breath toothbrush for a healthy mouth, there’s so much to smile about.
Experience a superior clean with the Colgate Tooth Brush Premier Clean Medium. Designed to remove stains effectively, this toothbrush helps maintain a bright, healthy smile. Its bristle architecture reaches deep between teeth for thorough plaque removal and gum care.Key Features:Medium bristles designed to remove surface stainsErgonomically designed handle for comfortEfficient plaque and bacteria removalEnhances overall oral hygiene
-25% recycled plastic-Circular power bristles to help remove tooth stains-Tongue cleaner to remove odour causing bacteria- +50% recycled content in packaging- Responsibly Made****To learn more, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com/responsibly-made

Contains 3 Colgate Extra Clean Medium Toothbrushes (Assorted)
