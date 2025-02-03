Biotene Moisturising Mouthwash 500ml

Experience longlasting relief for dry mouth with Biotene Moisturizing Mouthwash. Its gentle formula soothes and hydrates, helping to maintain a healthy oral environment. Ideal for daily use, it provides fresh breath without burning. Key Features: Instant relief for dryness and discomfort Alcoholfree, gentle on sensitive mouths Freshens breath with a light, pleasant taste pH balanced to support a healthy oral microbiome

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Xylitol, Sorbitol, Propylene Glycol, Poloxamer 407, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Aroma, Sodium Phosphate, Disodium Phosphate. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Preparation and Usage

ALWAYS FOLLOW THE LABEL DIRECTIONS. Use approximately 15 ml. Rinse for 30 seconds then spit out. Use up to 5 times a day unless otherwise instructed by a healthcare professional. Do not use if the seal on the cap is broken.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)