Calypso Sunscreen Lotion SPF40 All School Day Long Kids 150ML

Keep your little ones protected all day with Calypso Sunscreen Lotion SPF40. This lotion ensures lasting protection, is specially formulated for kids' sensitive skin, and provides up to 8 hours of sun defense even during school hours.

Key Features:

High Protection: SPF40 shields effectively against UVA and UVB rays.

LongLasting: Up to 8 hours of continuous coverage.

KidFriendly Formula: Gentle on sensitive skin.

WaterResistant: Ideal for outdoor activities.