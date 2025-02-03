Marketplace.
Clean and Fresh Disinfectant Pine 1L

Clean and Fresh Disinfectant Pine 1L

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Clean and Fresh Disinfectant Pine 1L
Experience the powerful cleaning and refreshing scent of Clean and Fresh Disinfectant Pine. This 1L bottle targets tough germs and bacteria, leaving surfaces sparkling clean and safe for your family. Its versatile formula makes it ideal for various household surfaces.Key Features:Potent disinfectant kills 99.9% of germs and bacteriaRefreshing pine scent that revitalizes any spaceMultisurface cleaner suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, and floors

Ingredients

Disinfectant: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.375g per 100g, Perfume, Limonene
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here