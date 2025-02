Clean and Fresh Disinfectant Pine 1L

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Experience the powerful cleaning and refreshing scent of Clean and Fresh Disinfectant Pine. This 1L bottle targets tough germs and bacteria, leaving surfaces sparkling clean and safe for your family. Its versatile formula makes it ideal for various household surfaces.

Experience the powerful cleaning and refreshing scent of Clean and Fresh Disinfectant Pine. This 1L bottle targets tough germs and bacteria, leaving surfaces sparkling clean and safe for your family. Its versatile formula makes it ideal for various household surfaces. Key Features: Potent disinfectant kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria Refreshing pine scent that revitalizes any space Multisurface cleaner suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, and floors

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.