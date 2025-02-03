Clairol Colour Gloss Up Conditioner Rose All Day 130ml

Description Enhance your hair's vibrancy and shine with Clairol Colour Gloss Up Conditioner in Rose All Day. This 130ml conditioner infuses your locks with a rosetinted glow, hydrating and softening for a salonquality finish at home. Perfect for maintaining colored hair or adding a subtle hint of pink. Key Features: Infuses hair with a radiant rosetinted gloss Provides deep hydration and softness Ideal for maintaining and enhancing colored hair Suitable for all hair types

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Propylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Steareth-20, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Glycerin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Mica, Polyquaternium-37, Potassium Phosphate, Benzyl Benzoate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Hexyl Cinnamal, Titanium Dioxide, HC Red No. 10, Linalool, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, HC Red No. 11, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Sorbitan Oleate, Acrylates/Stearyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Basic Violet 2, Basic Red 76, Basic Brown 17, HC Blue No. 16, Citric Acid, EDTA.

Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)