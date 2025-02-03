Marketplace.
Clairol Colour Gloss Up Conditioner Rose All Day 130ml

Clairol Colour Gloss Up Conditioner Rose All Day 130ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Clairol Colour Gloss Up Conditioner Rose All Day 130ml
DescriptionEnhance your hair's vibrancy and shine with Clairol Colour Gloss Up Conditioner in Rose All Day. This 130ml conditioner infuses your locks with a rosetinted glow, hydrating and softening for a salonquality finish at home. Perfect for maintaining colored hair or adding a subtle hint of pink.Key Features:Infuses hair with a radiant rosetinted glossProvides deep hydration and softnessIdeal for maintaining and enhancing colored hairSuitable for all hair types

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Propylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Steareth-20, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Glycerin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Mica, Polyquaternium-37, Potassium Phosphate, Benzyl Benzoate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Hexyl Cinnamal, Titanium Dioxide, HC Red No. 10, Linalool, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, HC Red No. 11, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Sorbitan Oleate, Acrylates/Stearyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Basic Violet 2, Basic Red 76, Basic Brown 17, HC Blue No. 16, Citric Acid, EDTA.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here