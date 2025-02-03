Arm & Hammer Toothpaste Sensitive Care Baking Soda 125g

Experience gentle yet effective oral care with Arm & Hammer Toothpaste Sensitive Care. Infused with baking soda, it helps to neutralize acids that cause sensitivity, cleanse deeply, and whiten your teeth naturally. Ideal for those with sensitive gums, it ensures fresh breath and a confident smile. Key Features: Relieves tooth sensitivity and protects enamel Infused with natural baking soda for deep cleaning Whitens teeth gently without harsh abrasives Freshens breath with a pleasant mint flavor Fluoridefree and safe for everyday use

Ingredients

Sodium Bicarbonate (baking soda), Water, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Flavor, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cellulose Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Xanthan Gum

Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)