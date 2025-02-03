Andy Hamilton 21g 100% Brass Original Dart Set

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The XQ Max Andy Hamilton Darts Set includes 3 titanium shafted darts (21g) and a set of high-quality 'The Hammer' flights with 100 micron. These robust darts are the original ones that Andy Hamilton plays with, with The Hammer's signature laser engrave on the barrel. The non-slip brass barrels offer a good grip and ensures a well-balanced, controlled flight. A professional darts set for all skill levels, the heavier the dart the more stable the flight, enabling you to hit target more often.

