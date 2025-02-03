Marketplace.
James Wellbeloved Dog Adult Small Breed Chicken & Rice 1.5kg

James Wellbeloved Small Breed Adult Dry Dog Food Chicken & Rice 1.5kg
James Wellbeloved have taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with flavourful chicken for highly digestible, quality protein dog food. Then, using all their knowledge and experience, they've added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy, and full of life.
Hypoallergenic Dog Food for pets with sensitivitiesDry Dog Food with a Single Source Animal Protein, excluding common allergens Beef, Pork, Soya, Eggs, Dairy and WheatNatural Prebiotics for Healthy Digestion
Pack size: 7.5kg

Chicken meal (27.5%), white rice (25%), naked oats, brown rice (11.2%), chicken fat (5%), sugar beet pulp, whole linseed (3.9%), chicken gravy (2.9%), alfalfa meal, tomato pomace, carrots, seaweed, dried vegetarian stock, sodium chloride, fish oil, potassium chloride, chicory extract (0.1%), calcium carbonate, cranberry extract, yucca extract (0.02%). Natural ingredients

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
