James Wellbeloved Dog Adult Small Breed Chicken & Rice 1.5kg

James Wellbeloved Small Breed Adult Dry Dog Food Chicken & Rice 1.5kg

James Wellbeloved have taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with flavourful chicken for highly digestible, quality protein dog food. Then, using all their knowledge and experience, they've added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy, and full of life.

Hypoallergenic Dog Food for pets with sensitivities Dry Dog Food with a Single Source Animal Protein, excluding common allergens Beef, Pork, Soya, Eggs, Dairy and Wheat Natural Prebiotics for Healthy Digestion

Pack size: 7.5kg

Ingredients

Chicken meal (27.5%), white rice (25%), naked oats, brown rice (11.2%), chicken fat (5%), sugar beet pulp, whole linseed (3.9%), chicken gravy (2.9%), alfalfa meal, tomato pomace, carrots, seaweed, dried vegetarian stock, sodium chloride, fish oil, potassium chloride, chicory extract (0.1%), calcium carbonate, cranberry extract, yucca extract (0.02%). Natural ingredients

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch