James Wellbeloved Adult Dog Food Senior Turkey & Rice Kibble 15kg

James Wellbeloved Senior Dry Dog Food Turkey & Rice 15kg

James Wellbeloved have taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with flavourful turkey for highly digestible, quality protein dry dog food. Then, using all their knowledge and experience, James Wellbeloved have added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy, and full of life.

Hypoallergenic dog food for pets with sensitivities Selected natural ingredients* no added artificial flavours, colours or antioxidants Recipe excludes common allergens beef, pork, soya, eggs, dairy and wheat

Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Brown rice (36.5%), turkey meal (17.5%), naked oats, white rice (13.9%), whole linseed, sugar beet pulp, turkey gravy (2.9%), turkey fat (2.1%), alfalfa meal, pea fibre, seaweed, fish oil, potassium chloride, nettles (0.125%), parsley (0.125%), sodium chloride, chicory extract (0.1%), calcium carbonate, glucosamine (0.045%), yucca extract (0.02%), chondroitin (0.005%), green tea extract (0.003%), pomegranate extract (0.001%), rosemary extract (0.001%)

Allergy Information

Allergy Information

