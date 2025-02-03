Marketplace.
Evo 22" Light Up Black Beginners Penny Skateboard

Whether you are a beginner or a pro looking for a smooth ride, the EVO 22" Penny Board with light up wheels is the perfect choice. The 56cm wide deck provides ample room for beginners to learn to maintain their balance while providing a wide nonslip surface for greater traction. The EVO Penny Board sports 3 PP trucks and 60mm x 45mm PVC light up wheels and ABEC-5 bearings giving the young riders a sense of stability and an ultra-smooth ride. A perfect choice for riders aged 3+ and up to 20kg.
