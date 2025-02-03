Nemesis Now - Harry Potter Slytherin Wall Plaque 19.8cm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Discover the Wizarding World with this Officially Licensed bronze Harry Potter Slytherin Wall Plaque. Featuring a snake as the centre of this piece which is the emblematic animal of the Slytherin house, whose members are characterised by their cunning minds, ambition and pride. This Wall Plaque really will be a showstopper in any display. Cast in the finest resin before being given a bronze finish, this piece is perfect for any Witches, Wizards, or Muggles alike! Height: 19.8cm

Discover the Wizarding World with this Officially Licensed bronze Harry Potter Slytherin Wall Plaque. Featuring a snake as the centre of this piece which is the emblematic animal of the Slytherin house, whose members are characterised by their cunning minds, ambition and pride. This Wall Plaque really will be a showstopper in any display. Cast in the finest resin before being given a bronze finish, this piece is perfect for any Witches, Wizards, or Muggles alike! Height: 19.8cm

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.