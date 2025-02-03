Marketplace.
Nemesis Now - Harry Potter Slytherin Wall Plaque 19.8cm

Discover the Wizarding World with this Officially Licensed bronze Harry Potter Slytherin Wall Plaque. Featuring a snake as the centre of this piece which is the emblematic animal of the Slytherin house, whose members are characterised by their cunning minds, ambition and pride. This Wall Plaque really will be a showstopper in any display. Cast in the finest resin before being given a bronze finish, this piece is perfect for any Witches, Wizards, or Muggles alike! Height: 19.8cm
Officially licensed Harry Potter MerchandiseSlytherin Crest Wall PlaqueExpertly finished in bronzeSize 19.8 cm
