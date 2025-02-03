Marketplace.
#Winning Marijuana Neon Light

#Winning Marijuana Neon Light
There are 420 reasons why you should buy this Marijuana Neon Light, but for some reason, we have forgotten all of those reasons. We will be blunt; this neon light is simply amazing! It requires 2 x AA batteries so that when you switch it on, the dark green glow will illuminate your room. Imagine how nice the glow we look against your collection of tapestries and bean bags. This neon light can be free-standing or you can turn it into a wall hanging with ease. This would make a great gift for anyone who is a fan ofleaves, yeah leaves. Lay back, light up and chill out now by ordering your own Marijuana Neon Light today.
2 x AA batteries required. Can be free-standing or a wall hanging.
