Marketplace.
image 1 of Ingenious Temperature Display Vacuum Flask

Ingenious Temperature Display Vacuum Flask

No ratings yet

Write a review

£15.00

£15.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Ingenious Temperature Display Vacuum Flask
Introducing the Smart LED 3E Thermal Stainless Steel Bottle, ensuring premium heat and cold conservation without the need for charging. With its smart LED touch screen and intelligent temperature measurement, enjoy your drink at optimal temperatures for up to 12 hours. Experience the best freshness and convenience with this high-quality bottle, perfect for every moment of your day.
Smart LED touch screen with temperature measurement. Measures approx. 7cm x 7cm x 20cm
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Picnic Sets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here