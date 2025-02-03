Lexibook MIC80BS Baby Shark Lighting Microphone with Melodies and Sound Effects

A perfect lighting microphone for budding singers! Lights effects: sing along with the multicolored lights of the mic head! Applause sounds are included to cheer you while singing! Baby Shark iconic song and demo melodies are included, for hours of singing and dancing! Built-in Speaker.

Power Supply: 2 x AA/LR6 batteries of 1.5V (not included). 3 years and up