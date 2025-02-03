Beeztees Puppy Rubber Play Ball Green 14cm

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Beeztees Puppy Odoro Play Ball is not just a play ball. In this ball your can namely put the Beeztees Odor Cloth. By putting the odor cloth in this ball, your make sure that the odor cloth does not get dirty very quickly or that the odor cloth is urinated over. This ensures that the nest smell stays in the cloth and your puppy will remain feeling safe. Moreover, your puppy can also play with the ball, because the ball is made of flexible and soft rubber.

The Beeztees Puppy Odoro Play Ball is not just a play ball. In this ball your can namely put the Beeztees Odor Cloth. By putting the odor cloth in this ball, your make sure that the odor cloth does not get dirty very quickly or that the odor cloth is urinated over. This ensures that the nest smell stays in the cloth and your puppy will remain feeling safe. Moreover, your puppy can also play with the ball, because the ball is made of flexible and soft rubber.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.