Marketplace.
Beeztees Puppy Rubber Play Ball Green 14cm

Beeztees Puppy Rubber Play Ball Green 14cm

No ratings yet

Write a review

£16.39

£16.39/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Beeztees Puppy Rubber Play Ball Green 14cm
The Beeztees Puppy Odoro Play Ball is not just a play ball. In this ball your can namely put the Beeztees Odor Cloth. By putting the odor cloth in this ball, your make sure that the odor cloth does not get dirty very quickly or that the odor cloth is urinated over. This ensures that the nest smell stays in the cloth and your puppy will remain feeling safe. Moreover, your puppy can also play with the ball, because the ball is made of flexible and soft rubber.
Sold by Fetch

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here