Stealth Hand Bow

The Petron Stealth Handbow is the ultimate toy handbow for kids/teens aged 14 and over. It looks and feels like a real handbow but shoots Stealth sucker darts, which pack a little more punch. Ideal shooting toy for kids/teens, but fun for adults too. The Stealth Handbow features an innovative safety trigger which ensures that it can only shoot when loaded with a Petron sucker dart, meaning the kids are safe from other potential projectiles. It features a front and rear sight, which make it incredibly accurate and a lot more fun to play with. Made from solid-moulded high-impact polystyrene, it is durable for indoor and outdoor play, yet still lightweight enough for a children's toy.

Durable & lightweight: Made from very strong but lightweight plastic which can handle anything the kids can throw at it Accuracy & power: Features an accurate front and rear sight and fires with a lot of power Safe shooting: Can only be loaded with Petron sucker darts, to avoid unintended projectiles

Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)