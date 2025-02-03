Marketplace.
image 1 of Stealth Pistol

Stealth Pistol

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.99

£22.99/each

Sold and sent by Mad HQ

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Stealth Pistol
The Petron Stealth Pistol is the perfect toy pistol for kids/teens aged 14 and over. It shoots the Stealth sucker darts, which pack a little more punch. Ideal shooting toy for kids/teens, but fun for adults too.The Stealth Pistol features an innovative safety trigger which ensures that it can only shoot when loaded with a Petron sucker dart, meaning the kids are safe from other potential projectiles. It features a front and rear sight, which make it incredibly accurate and a lot more fun to play with. Made from solid-moulded high-impact polystyrene, it is durable for indoor and outdoor play, yet still lightweight enough for a children's toy.
Durable & lightweight: Made from very strong but lightweight plastic which can handle anything the kids can throw at itAccuracy & power: Features an accurate front and rear sight and fires with a lot of powerSafe shooting: Can only be loaded with Petron sucker darts, to avoid unintended projectiles
Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here