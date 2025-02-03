Marketplace.
image 1 of Sureshot Archery Set

Sureshot Archery Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.99

£18.99/each

Sold and sent by Mad HQ

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Sureshot Archery Set
The Petron Sureshot Archery Set, as a children's toy bow and arrow, is an exciting introduction to archery. It shoots super safe Sureshot archery arrows, making it an ideal archery toy for children ages 8 and over.The Sureshot Archery Set is made from solid-moulded high-impact polystyrene with strong but flexible fibreglass limbs and is durable for indoor and outdoor play, yet still lightweight enough for a kid's toy. The arrows are fired through the centre of the bow, which makes it easy for children to shoot.
Durable & lightweight: Made from very strong but lightweight plastic with fibreglass limbs which can withstand anything kids can throw atQuick assembly: Simple assembly without tools for almost instant shootingAccurate and easy to use: Firing through the centre of the bow makes this easier, safer, and more accurate for children
Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)

View all Outdoor Sports & Activities

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here