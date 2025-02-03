Sureshot Archery Set

The Petron Sureshot Archery Set, as a children's toy bow and arrow, is an exciting introduction to archery. It shoots super safe Sureshot archery arrows, making it an ideal archery toy for children ages 8 and over. The Sureshot Archery Set is made from solid-moulded high-impact polystyrene with strong but flexible fibreglass limbs and is durable for indoor and outdoor play, yet still lightweight enough for a kid's toy. The arrows are fired through the centre of the bow, which makes it easy for children to shoot.

Durable & lightweight: Made from very strong but lightweight plastic with fibreglass limbs which can withstand anything kids can throw at Quick assembly: Simple assembly without tools for almost instant shooting Accurate and easy to use: Firing through the centre of the bow makes this easier, safer, and more accurate for children

Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)