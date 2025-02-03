Sureshot Rifle / Target/ 6 Darts

The Petron Sureshot Rifle is a perfect toy rifle for kids. It shoots super safe Sureshot sucker darts, making it an ideal shooting toy for children ages 8 and over. Get everything you need with the Sureshot Rifle Combo Set, which comes with the Sureshot Darts Target and 6 Sureshot Sucker Darts. The Sureshot Rifle features a safety trigger which stops other projectiles besides the Sureshot darts from being fired from it, increasing safety for children. It is incredibly accurate due to its front and rear sight, so it is more fun to play with. Made from solid-moulded high-impact polystyrene, it is durable for indoor and outdoor play, yet still lightweight enough for a kid's toy.

Durable & lightweight: Made from very strong but lightweight plastic that can withstand anything kids can throw at it Unrivalled accuracy: Features a front and rear sight, making it an accurate and fun shooting toy for kids Safe shooting: Can only be loaded with Petron sucker darts, to avoid unintended projectiles

