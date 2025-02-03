Stealth Archery Set

The Petron Stealth Archery Set is the ultimate introduction to Archery for teenagers aged 14+. It accurately shoots the Stealth sucker arrows, which pack a little more punch. Ideal bow and arrow for teenagers, but fun for adults too. The Sureshot Archery Set is made from solid-moulded high-impact polystyrene with strong but flexible fibreglass limbs. It is durable for indoor and outdoor play and the weight of the fibreglass allows the bow to shoot with a considerable amount of force. The arrows are fired through the centre of the bow, which makes it simple to shoot.

Durable & lightweight: Made from very strong but lightweight plastic with fibreglass limbs which can handle anything the kids can throw at it Quick assembly: Simple assembly without tools for almost instant shooting Accurate & powerful: Firing through the centre of the bow makes this easier, and the bow provides a lot of power

Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)