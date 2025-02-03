Sureshot Cross Bow / Target/ 6 Darts

The Petron Sureshot Crossbow is the ultimate toy crossbow for kids. It looks and feels like a real crossbow, but shoots super safe Sureshot sucker darts, making it an ideal shooting toy for kids ages 6 and over. Get everything you need with the Sureshot Crossbow Combo Set, which comes with the Sureshot Darts Target and 6 Sureshot Sucker Darts. The Sureshot Crossbow features an innovative safety trigger which ensures that it can only shoot when loaded with a Petron sucker dart, meaning that children are safe by preventing the crossbow from shooting any other types of projectiles. It features a front and rear sight, which make it incredibly accurate and a lot more fun to play with. Made from solid-moulded high-impact polystyrene, it is durable for indoor and outdoor play, yet still lightweight enough for a children's toy.

Durable & lightweight: Made from very strong but lightweight plastic that can withstand anything kids can throw at it Unrivalled accuracy: Features a front and rear sight, making it an accurate and fun shooting toy for kids Safe shooting: Can only be loaded with Petron sucker darts, to avoid unintended projectiles

Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)