Sureshot Pistol / Target/ 6 Darts

The Petron Sureshot Pistol is the ultimate kids' toy pistol. It shoots super safe Sureshot sucker darts, making it an ideal shooting toy for children ages 8 and over. Get everything you need with the Sureshot Pistol Combo Set, which comes with the Sureshot Darts Target and 6 Sureshot Sucker Darts. The Sureshot Pistol can only shoot when loaded with a Petron sucker dart due to its innovative safety trigger, ensuring the kids are safe from other potential projectiles. It is incredibly accurate due to its front and rear sight, which makes it more fun to play with. Made from solid-moulded high-impact polystyrene, it is durable for indoor and outdoor play, yet still lightweight enough for a children's toy.

Durable & lightweight: Made from very strong but lightweight plastic which can handle anything the kids can throw at it Unrivalled accuracy: Features a front and rear sight, making it an accurate and fun shooting toy for kids of all ages Safe shooting: Can only be loaded with Petron sucker darts, to avoid unintended projectiles

