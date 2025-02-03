Sureshot Hand Bow / Target/ 6 Darts

The Petron Sureshot Handbow is the perfect toy handbow for kids as it looks and feels like a real handbow, but shoots super safe Sureshot Sucker darts. Ideal shooting toy for kids ages 6 and over. Get everything you need with the Sureshot Handbow Combo Set, which comes with the Sureshot Darts Target and 6 Sureshot Sucker Darts. The Sureshot Handbow can only shoot when loaded with a Petron sucker dart due to its innovative safety trigger, ensuring that children are safe by preventing the handbow from shooting any other types of projectile. It is incredibly accurate due to its front and rear sight, which makes it much more fun to play with. Made from solid-moulded high-impact polystyrene, it is durable for indoor and outdoor play yet still lightweight enough for a children's toy.

Durable & lightweight: Made from very strong but lightweight plastic that can withstand anything kids can throw at it Unrivalled accuracy: Features a front and rear sight, making it an accurate and fun shooting toy for kids Safe shooting: Can only be loaded with Petron sucker darts, to avoid unintended projectiles

Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)