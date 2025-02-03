Sureshot Hand Bow

The Petron Sureshot Handbow is the perfect toy handbow for kids as it looks and feels like a real handbow, but shoots super safe Sureshot Sucker darts. Ideal shooting toy for kids ages 6 and over.

Durable & lightweight: Made from very strong but lightweight plastic that can withstand anything kids can throw at it Unrivalled accuracy: Features a front and rear sight, making it an accurate and fun shooting toy for kids Safe shooting: Can only be loaded with Petron sucker darts, to avoid unintended projectiles

Sold by Mad HQ (The Mad Group (UK) Ltd)