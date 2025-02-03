Marketplace.
image 1 of The Joker Tankard

The Joker Tankard

No ratings yet

Write a review

£94.99

£94.99/each

Sold and sent by Kingsbury Gifts

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

The Joker Tankard
Show your unwavering allegiance to the Clown Prince of Crime with this officially licensed The Joker tankard. With the Jokers face emerging from the front and back of the tankard, there is no escaping his psychotic stare and evil grin. Emerging from the side of the cup, the handle has been shaped into the letter J, covered in HA HA HAS representing the Jokers sadistic sense of humour throughout the comic book series. Cast in high-quality resin before being carefully hand-painted, this piece is a must have addition to any comic book fans collection.
Sold by Kingsbury Gifts (Kingsbury Gifts Ltd)

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here