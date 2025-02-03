Nemesis Now - Cult Cuties Culticorn Figurine - 10.2cm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

From the bewitching mind of Nemesis Now's in-house design team comes this adorable new addition to our Cult Cuties collection, Culticorn. This majestic creature is the union of good and evil. As you look into its black eyes you notice that not all is as it seems, darkness resides within. Resembling a unicorn, this cutie sits peacefully, decorated in ornate silver detailing and occult symbology. Cast in the finest resin before being expertly hand-painted, this Culticorn is likely to be the cutest occultist you've ever seen.

