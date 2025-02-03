Scalextric Scalextric 1980s Back to the Future vs Knight Rider Race Set

Two of the most iconic film cars ever go head-to-head in this brand-new set from Scalextric Will you be Michael Knight in K.T.T.- Or Doc or Marty McFly in the Back to the Future Time Machine- Whether you are doing 88MPH or chasing down bad guys, red LED lights flashing on either car is a guaranteed winner on the big screen, small screen or Scalextric track This set contains everything you need to race Scalextric, including two cars, power, over 5.3 metres of track including a crossover, side swipe and 2 easy speed limiting hand controllers. K.I.T.T comes to life with iconic pulsing red strobe light on the front of the car. Great Scott ...The Time Machine has working front and rear lights including working flux capacitor. Wait until the sun has set and race head to head in the pitch black. MAGNATRACTION Patented Magatraction system helps the car to stay on the track. Powerful magnets in the chassis provides extra traction and downforce. Reduces the amount of skidding and crashing SIDE SWIPE Take the opportunity to knock or opponent off the track or try to avoid a side on collision at the side swipe. 2 Straight hairpin track pieces. CROSS OVER Dual lane crossover with yellow chevrons. Dodge the 'danger zone' to avoid full impact or take the opportunity to knock you opponent off the track. Item Scale 1:32 Scale Batteries Required No License Yes License line (Copyright) Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Colour Multi Compatible with ARC AIR/ARC ONE No Compatible with ARC PRO/Digital No Compatible with Spark Plug Yes Track Pieces Included SA-00356 SPORT HALF STRAIGHT POWERBASE x 1C8205W STANDARD STRAIGHT x 2C8206W STANDARD CURVE 45 DEG x 12C8207W HALF STRAIGHT x 1C8208DW SIDE SWIPE DECORATED - LEFT TO RIGHT x 1C8209DW SIDE SWIPE DECORATED - RIGHT TO LEFT x 1C8210DW CROSS OVER 90 DEG x 1 360 Guideblade No Decal Sheet Included No Digital Plug Installed No Super Resistant No DPR Yes High Detail Yes Magnatraction Yes Front Lights Yes Rear Lights Yes Siren No Specification Mid-range Control Analogue Layout Options 4 Flashing Lights Yes Easy Change Guide Blade Yes

Everything you need to get started Great Scott! Dont hassle the Hoff with this set Extendable with further Scalextric products

Sold by Gaugemaster (GAUGEMASTER CONTROLS LIMITED)