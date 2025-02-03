Scalextric Scalextric 1980s Back to the Future vs Knight Rider Race Set

Marketplace.
Two of the most iconic film cars ever go head-to-head in this brand-new set from Scalextric Will you be Michael Knight in K.T.T.- Or Doc or Marty McFly in the Back to the Future Time Machine- Whether you are doing 88MPH or chasing down bad guys, red LED lights flashing on either car is a guaranteed winner on the big screen, small screen or Scalextric track This set contains everything you need to race Scalextric, including two cars, power, over 5.3 metres of track including a crossover, side swipe and 2 easy speed limiting hand controllers.K.I.T.T comes to life with iconic pulsing red strobe light on the front of the car. Great Scott ...The Time Machine has working front and rear lights including working flux capacitor. Wait until the sun has set and race head to head in the pitch black.MAGNATRACTIONPatented Magatraction system helps the car to stay on the track. Powerful magnets in the chassis provides extra traction and downforce. Reduces the amount of skidding and crashingSIDE SWIPETake the opportunity to knock or opponent off the track or try to avoid a side on collision at the side swipe. 2 Straight hairpin track pieces.CROSS OVERDual lane crossover with yellow chevrons. Dodge the 'danger zone' to avoid full impact or take the opportunity to knock you opponent off the track.Item Scale1:32 ScaleBatteries RequiredNoLicenseYesLicense line(Copyright) Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.ColourMultiCompatible with ARC AIR/ARC ONENoCompatible with ARC PRO/DigitalNoCompatible with Spark PlugYesTrack Pieces IncludedSA-00356 SPORT HALF STRAIGHT POWERBASE x 1C8205W STANDARD STRAIGHT x 2C8206W STANDARD CURVE 45 DEG x 12C8207W HALF STRAIGHT x 1C8208DW SIDE SWIPE DECORATED - LEFT TO RIGHT x 1C8209DW SIDE SWIPE DECORATED - RIGHT TO LEFT x 1C8210DW CROSS OVER 90 DEG x 1360 GuidebladeNoDecal Sheet IncludedNoDigital Plug InstalledNoSuper ResistantNoDPRYesHigh DetailYesMagnatractionYesFront LightsYesRear LightsYesSirenNoSpecificationMid-rangeControlAnalogueLayout Options4Flashing LightsYesEasy Change Guide BladeYes
Everything you need to get startedGreat Scott! Dont hassle the Hoff with this setExtendable with further Scalextric products
