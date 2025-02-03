RED5 Wireless Charging Alarm Clock Silver

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Wake up in style with this USB-powered wireless charging alarm clock! It wirelessly charges your phone at speeds of up to 10W, keeping your devices powered while you sleep. The sleek mirrored silver finish adds a touch of elegance to your bedside table, and the built-in temperature sensor adds a classy touch. Compact and functional, it measures approx. 16 x 9.5 x 4 cm – the perfect blend of style and convenience!

