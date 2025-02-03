Microsoft Presenter+ Wireless Bluetooth Presentation Remote and Slideshow Keys IX7-000-PRESENTER

Microsoft Presenter+

Confidently deliver engaging presentations and participate in meetings, in person or online, with the push of a button. Effortlessly advance slides, focus audience attention on key content, and quickly mute or unmute. Certified for Microsoft Teams.

No more youre on mute

Integrated mute control with status light ensures you dont get caught talking to yourself.

Join the conversation

Quickly join a meeting and raise your hand with the integrated Microsoft Teams button.