HP 250 G9 15.6" FHD IPS Laptop Intel Core i7-1255U Deca Core 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Windows 11 Home - 6Q947ES#ABU 6Q947ES#ABU

The budget-friendly, business-ready HP 250 G9 laptop provides essential power and productivity features in a thin and light design with a large 15.6-inch diagonal display.

Nice and light

The HP 250 laptop keeps up with mobile workstyles with a thin and light design and big screen-to-body-ratio.

Built for work and ready for fun

Complete projects with a powerful Intel processor, fast memory, and storage.

Be seen and heard with clarity

Effectively collaborate with an HD camera and AI-based noise reduction with dual-array mics.

Help secure critical data

The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) embedded security chip provides hardware-based encryption keys to help secure your data, e-mail, and user credentials.