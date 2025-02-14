Marketplace.
image 1 of HP 250 G9 15.6" FHD IPS Laptop Intel Core i7-1255U Deca Core 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Windows 11 Home - 6Q947ES#ABU 6Q947ES#ABU

HP 250 G9 15.6" FHD IPS Laptop Intel Core i7-1255U Deca Core 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Windows 11 Home - 6Q947ES#ABU 6Q947ES#ABU

The budget-friendly, business-ready HP 250 G9 laptop provides essential power and productivity features in a thin and light design with a large 15.6-inch diagonal display.Nice and lightThe HP 250 laptop keeps up with mobile workstyles with a thin and light design and big screen-to-body-ratio.Built for work and ready for funComplete projects with a powerful Intel processor, fast memory, and storage.Be seen and heard with clarityEffectively collaborate with an HD camera and AI-based noise reduction with dual-array mics.Help secure critical dataThe Trusted Platform Module (TPM) embedded security chip provides hardware-based encryption keys to help secure your data, e-mail, and user credentials.
Brand : HPDisplay Type : Full HDIntel Core i7 12th Gen.RAM Memory Installed : 16 GBStorage Type : SSD (Solid State Drive)
