HP Pavilion 15-eg3023na Intel U U300 4GB RAM 256GB SSD 15.6 inch Full HD IPS Windows 11 Home Laptop Silver - 8D0E1EA#ABU

HP Pavilion 15-eg3023na Intel U U300 4GB RAM 256GB SSD 15.6 inch Full HD IPS Windows 11 Home Laptop Silver - 8D0E1EA#ABU

Powerful Intel ProcessorStay on top of work, play, and everything in-between with a powerful Intel® Processor.Anti-glare panelEnjoy the sun and your favorite content with this anti-glare panel. Non-reflective and low gloss means you'll get less glare while you're outside.PCIe SSD storageBoot up in seconds with lightning fast speed with 256 GB PCIe SSD storage.Connected Modern StandbyStay up-to-date on your email, calendar notifications, and moreeven when youre not using your PC. Your PC stays connected for instant updates.A truly powerful audio experienceWith HP Dual Speakers, HP Audio Boost, and custom tuning by the experts at B&O, you can experience rich, authentic audio. Let the sound move you.DDR4 RAMDesigned to run more efficiently and more reliably at faster speeds, DDR4 is the future of RAM. With its higher bandwidth, everything from multi-tasking to playing games gets a performance boost.HP Imagepad with multi-touch gestureThis true multi-touch touchpad supports four finger gestures and lets you scroll, zoom, and navigate with a simple touch.Flicker-freeUsing DC Dimming technology that controls brightness by adjusting direct current rather than cycling the backlight, we can eliminate screen flickering for more comfortable viewing.FHD IPS displayEnjoy crystal-c
Brand : HPDisplay Type : Full HDIntel URAM Memory Installed : 4 GBStorage Type : SSD (Solid State Drive)
