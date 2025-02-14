Lenovo ThinkPad T14 AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 16GB RAM 256GB SSD 14" Laptop 20UES67205

Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U has 8 MB of L2 cache and operates at 2.1 GHz by default, but can boost up to 3.7 GHz, depending on the workload. AMD is making the Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U on a 7 nm production node using 9,800 million transistors. The silicon die of the chip is not fabricated at AMD, but at the foundry of TSMC. The multiplier is locked on Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U, which limits its overclocking potential.

With a TDP of 15 W, the Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U consumes very little energy. AMD's processor supports DDR4 memory with a dual-channel interface. The highest officially supported memory speed is 4266 MT/s, but with overclocking (and the right memory modules) you can go even higher.