Lenovo Quadro P400 2GB Graphics Card

Nvidia Quadro P400 2GB GDDR5 3-port Mini-Display Port Graphics Card - Low Profile (4X60N86656) compatible with ThinkStation Slim Form Factor Machines.

It is powered by Nvidia Pascal Grpahics Processing Unit(GPU) technology and 2GB of GDDR5 memory. It is targeted for professional CAD, DCC and visualization designers, engineers and users.

The Nvidia Quadro P400 Graphics card with LP Bracket delivers amazing creative experience across a variety of professional 3D applications.

Key Performance features and capabilities include:

2GB GDDR5 graphics memory allows designers and adnimators to model, store and render characters and scenes at unprecedented scale, complexity and richness;

256 streaming multiprocessor(SMX) cores deliver incredible performance with a peak power consumption of 40W in a cool and quiet single slot form factor;

Supports four simultanuous displays and up to 5K resolution with VESA Display Port 1.4(Output);

Comes with Low Profile Bracket, 100% compatible with Think Station specified Slim Form Factor machines;