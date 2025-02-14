Lenovo ThinkPad T14 AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 16GB RAM 256GB SSD 14" Touchscreen Laptop 20UES67105

ThinkPad T14 (AMD) Entry-level without sacrificing performance Powered by AMD, the ThinkPad T14 (AMD) laptop offers a great balance of portability and performance thats ideal for enterprise. Cutting-edge WiFi 6 gets you online quicklyand optional WWAN keeps you there even if WiFi is out of range. Time-saving one-touch calling adds additional convenience to your work day. Powered by the Ryzen 3 Pro 4450U Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U has 8 MB of L2 cache and operates at 2.1 GHz by default, but can boost up to 3.7 GHz, depending on the workload. AMD is making the Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U on a 7 nm production node using 9,800 million transistors. The silicon die of the chip is not fabricated at AMD, but at the foundry of TSMC. The multiplier is locked on Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U, which limits its overclocking potential. Personal computing Makes personal computing even more personal Because connections matterBetween processor, memory, storage, and display options, the ThinkPad T14 laptop offers nearly unlimited configurations, making it one of the most customizable computers on the market. With long battery life and rapid-charging technology, you can unleash from your desk to confidently go wherever the road or the sky takes you. The T14 laptop keeps you connected no matter where you go. Handles whatever life conjures up ThinkPad T14 laptops are tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks to ensure they run in extreme conditions. From the Arctic wilderness to desert dust storms, from zero-gravity to spills and drops, you can trust these laptops to handle whatever life throws your way. Smarter security As part of ThinkShield security solutions, we offer a combination of hardware and software that work together to ensure whats on your display is for your eyes only. The optional 500-nit touchscreen PrivacyGuard panel offers a richer, interactive viewing experience for you while preventing shoulder surfers from seeing your data. Amps up your productivity The ThinkPad T14 laptop includes productivity-enhancing features like Modern Standby, which enables the system to wake in one second and connect to the internet one second later. And with Wake on Voice, when the lid is open you can simply speak from across the room to wake the system. Whats more, with just the touch of a button, you can easily answer, make, and disconnect from conference calls by using the F9-F11 function keys.

Brand : Lenovo Display Type : Full HD AMD Ryzen 3 PRO RAM Memory Installed : 16 GB Storage Type : SSD (Solid State Drive)

