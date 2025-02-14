Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Intel Core i5 vPro 8GB RAM 256GB SSD 14" Touchscreen Laptop 20W1SGUE05-i5

Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro has 8 MB of L2 cache and operates at 2.60 GHz by default, but can boost up to 4.40 GHz, depending on the workload. Intel is making the Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro. The silicon die of the chip is not fabricated at Intel, but at the foundry of TSMC. The multiplier is locked on Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro, which limits its overclocking potential.

With a TDP of 28 W, the Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro consumes very little energy. Intel's processor supports DDR4 memory with a dual-channel interface. The highest officially supported memory speed is 4 GT/s, but with overclocking (and the right memory modules) you can go even higher.