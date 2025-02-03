Lenovo Ideapad 3 Intel Core i3 4GB RAM 128GB SSD 15.6" Laptop 82H8038CUK

Take on any task with the IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (15 Intel) laptop and enjoy the unmatched speed and intelligence of 11th Gen Intel Core processors, while you take in the views of integrated Intel UHD graphics. Strong enough to run the most demanding apps and AAA-title games, and smarter than ever to keep your laptop running optimally, these cutting-edge processors blaze the trail for in-home entertainment and productivity. See more detail with less clutter, with narrow bezels on all four sides of a 15.6" FHD display with optional touchscreen. It's a pleasure to watch and use. This commitment to screen real estate gives the IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (15" Intel) one of the highest active area ratios of its class. The IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (15 Intel) laptop tackles the physical and mental effects of increased screen time with smart features that help remedy eye strain and environmental distractions. These include eye care, which protects your eyes from strain during long bouts of screen time, and noise cancellation which eliminates background noise and cross talk during conference calls. Webcam accidents have become common place these days. Sometimes its funny, sometimes its humiliating maybe even both. To guarantee your privacy, the IdeaPad 3 (15 Intel) laptops built-in privacy shutter safeguards you from the lingering anxiety over whether your camera's still rolling after a video call.

Brand : Lenovo Display Type : Full HD Intel Core i3 11th Gen. RAM Memory Installed : 4 GB Storage Type : SSD (Solid State Drive)

