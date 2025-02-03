Construct & Create 5 in 1 Mechanical Coding Robot

Unleash your creativity with this exciting robot kit that lets you use non-computer coding to program its movements! Have a blast building your own robot, which can perform rotations, move forwards and backwards, and even lift objects. Easy to assemble in about 1.5 hours, it requires just 2 AAA batteries and a few simple tools. Perfect for ages 8 and up, this kit is a fantastic way to dive into the world of robotics!

Requires just 2 AAA batteries and a few tools for assembly!

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)