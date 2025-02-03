Marketplace.
image 1 of Construct & Create 5 in 1 Mechanical Coding Robot

Construct & Create 5 in 1 Mechanical Coding Robot

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Construct & Create 5 in 1 Mechanical Coding Robot
Unleash your creativity with this exciting robot kit that lets you use non-computer coding to program its movements! Have a blast building your own robot, which can perform rotations, move forwards and backwards, and even lift objects. Easy to assemble in about 1.5 hours, it requires just 2 AAA batteries and a few simple tools. Perfect for ages 8 and up, this kit is a fantastic way to dive into the world of robotics!
Requires just 2 AAA batteries and a few tools for assembly!
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Discovery & Science

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here