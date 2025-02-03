Warmies Microwaveable Junior Hedgehog

Warmies Junior is a smaller version of the beloved heatable soft toy, offering soothing warmth and comfort in a compact size. Made from soft plush fabric, it’s perfect for relieving aches and pains or simply providing a cozy, super cuddly companion. Gently scented with relaxing lavender, Warmies Junior promotes calm and relaxation. Heat in the microwave for warming comfort, or chill in the freezer for cooling relief. Its perfectly sized design makes it ideal for both kids and adults, delivering all the benefits of soothing warmth in a super cuddly, portable package.

Size: Junior Microwaveable Soft Toy Scented with French Lavender Chill in a Freezer for Cooling Relief

