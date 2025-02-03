Yes Studio Get Lit Selfie Light

Hands-free selfie light 8"

Includes tripod stand & USB cable

Remote with 10 dim & brighten settings

3 colour light settings - cool, neutral & warm

Adjustable smartphone mount to capture all angles

8" Portable LED light ring with tabletop tripod, ideal for your table, desk or vanity.

Get your vlog on!

Take selfies and Tik Toks hands free and like a pro with this selfie light!

Featuring three colour lighting options and 10 dim & brightening settings for ultimate flexibility to get the perfect shot!

Comes with a high-powered, tri-colour L.E.D light, USB power cable with an attached remote control, phone mount, and foldable tripod stand so you're always camera ready, even on-the-go!