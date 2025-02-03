Rubik'S Spinner Set- Cubelet & Rainbow Ball

This two-piece fidget and puzzle collection is for all Rubiks Cube fans! Rubiks Super Spin Set contains a variety of sensory resources to keep the hands and mind occupied. This Rubik's Spin Cubelet is perfect for fidgeting and measures 2-inches square. It features high speed bearing and can help with increased focus, stress relief, ADHD, autism and anxiety. The Fidget Spin Ball is a colour matching puzzle that is shaped like a ball. It has 12 equally sized holes around, and inside are 11 balls which are slightly bigger. How to play: Scramble the coloured balls. Push coloured balls through to pass balls from one slot to another. Fidget the balls to get them back to their matching slots. Match all balls to their corresponding coloured rings to complete the puzzle. Rubik's Super Spin Set Fidget Spin Ball & Spin Cubelet. Fidget Spin Ball is a colour matching puzzle. Spin Cubelet measures 2-inches square and is perfect for fidgeting. Can help with increased focus, stress relief, ADHD, autism and anxiety. Recommended age: 3+

Sold by HOWLEYS LIMITED