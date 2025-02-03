Classic Joke Box

Great value Joke Box containing five classic pranks. A bumper box of tricks for the apprentice mischief-maker. The most renowned examples from our Classic Jokes range are included: The Whoopee Cushion is produced in the characteristic mauve pink colour, so it appears no different to those used over fifty years ago; Happening upon the pair of ‘partially melted’ Creepy-Crawly Ice Cubes in a drink is bound to elicit a sharp intake of breath; The Squirt Ring is attached to a water-filled bulb that, hidden in the fist and then squeezed, causes the ring to squirt a jet of water; The Hand Buzzer is a simple clockwork mechanism secreted in the palm to deliver a vibrating ‘shock’ within a friendly handshake; The Snappy Chewing Gum appears innocent enough, until the tempting stick is removed to release a mouse-trap-like snap. With such a range of items, there will be a practical joke for every opportunity!

Sold by Quitting Hollywood (Quitting Hollywood Ltd)