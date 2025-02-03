Marketplace.
image 1 of Classic Joke Box

Classic Joke Box

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.99

£12.99/each

Sold and sent by Quitting Hollywood

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Classic Joke Box
Great value Joke Box containing five classic pranks. A bumper box of tricks for the apprentice mischief-maker. The most renowned examples from our Classic Jokes range are included: The Whoopee Cushion is produced in the characteristic mauve pink colour, so it appears no different to those used over fifty years ago; Happening upon the pair of ‘partially melted’ Creepy-Crawly Ice Cubes in a drink is bound to elicit a sharp intake of breath; The Squirt Ring is attached to a water-filled bulb that, hidden in the fist and then squeezed, causes the ring to squirt a jet of water; The Hand Buzzer is a simple clockwork mechanism secreted in the palm to deliver a vibrating ‘shock’ within a friendly handshake; The Snappy Chewing Gum appears innocent enough, until the tempting stick is removed to release a mouse-trap-like snap. With such a range of items, there will be a practical joke for every opportunity!
Sold by Quitting Hollywood (Quitting Hollywood Ltd)

View all Novelty Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here