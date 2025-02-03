Headu Read and Write Magnetic Lab
Headu's Read and Write Magnetic Lab is the perfect tool to help your little ones master the fundamentals of reading and writing. Designed for children aged 3-6, this engaging educational set encourages hands-on learning through the use of magnetic letters and shapes.
Unlock the power of literacy with this versatile kit. Children will delight in recognising the letters of the alphabet and putting them together to form their first words. The included guide provides a wealth of exercises and activities to guide your child's learning journey, making it a truly comprehensive resource for budding readers and writers.
Experience the joy of educational play with Headu's Read and Write Magnetic Lab. Give your child a head start on their literacy skills and watch their confidence soar.
Key features:
• Magnetic letters and shapes for interactive learning
• Comprehensive guide with engaging exercises
• Suitable for ages 3-6
• Develops reading, writing, and alphabet recognition skills
• Encourages hands-on, tactile learning
|Appropriate Age Warning
|Age 3-6 Years
|Type
|Discovery
|Age
|3
