Taylor Digital Slim Kitchen Scale, 5kg / 5000ml, Pewter Glass

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Weigh dry and liquid ingredients and conveniently switch between pounds, ounces, fluid ounces, grams and millilitres with the Taylor Tempered Glass Digital Kitchen Scale. Stain and odour-resistant, the pewter-coloured safety platform features an easy to read LCD display and has a 5 kg (11 lbs) or 5000 ml (176 fl oz) capacity. Using the TARE button at the bottom of the scale will allow you to zero out the weight before adding more ingredients. Enjoy the accuracy and reliability of the Taylor brand, offering exceptional cooking accessories since 1851. We are proud to have our products endorsed and tested by the acclaimed two star Michelin chef, Michel Roux Jr.

Weigh dry and liquid ingredients and conveniently switch between pounds, ounces, fluid ounces, grams and millilitres with the Taylor Tempered Glass Digital Kitchen Scale. Stain and odour-resistant, the pewter-coloured safety platform features an easy to read LCD display and has a 5 kg (11 lbs) or 5000 ml (176 fl oz) capacity. Using the TARE button at the bottom of the scale will allow you to zero out the weight before adding more ingredients. Enjoy the accuracy and reliability of the Taylor brand, offering exceptional cooking accessories since 1851. We are proud to have our products endorsed and tested by the acclaimed two star Michelin chef, Michel Roux Jr. 12 month guarantee

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.