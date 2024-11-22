Taylor Pro Digital Dry / Liquid Cooking Scales with Touchless Tare in Gift Box - Rose Gold

Reduce mess and improve hygiene when cooking and baking in your kitchen. The Taylor Pro digital kitchen scales feature innovative touchless tare technology.

So, you can zero container / bowl weights, or weigh multiple ingredients, one at a time, in the same bowl - all without having to push buttons with messy fingers.

They feature a precision weighing sensor too, which delivers dual measuring functionality. This means these digital cooking scales will measure both dry and liquid ingredients - a useful feature to have in any hectic baking session. They'll accurately measure up to 5kg / 11lbs (dry), or 5000ml / 176 fl oz (liquid).

Chicly finished with a stain resistant surface that's ideal for direct weighing, an ultra-thin profile and a compact footprint, these rose gold kitchen scales are made for the busy modern home.

Packed in a Taylor gift box with a CR2032 battery and full care and use instructions, they're sure to make a fantastic present for any keen chef.

More Useful Info:

- Measure 17 x 23cm (6½ x 9 inches)

- Includes a twenty-year guarantee.