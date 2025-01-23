London Pottery Sugar and Creamer Set Small Daisies

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

No cup of tea or coffee is complete without a splash of milk or a spoonful of sugar. So, serve them in perfectly coordinated style with London Pottery's Out of the Blue sugar and creamer set. This beautiful two-piece set includes a navy blue sugar pot and milk pitcher. They're each decorated with a pretty display of small, white daisies, designed by pioneering ceramist and London Pottery director, David Birch. However, as well as being an elegant addition to your coffee table or tea tray, this milk jug and sugar jar set is also very practical. With its lidded design, the floral sugar bowl helps to keep sugar dry for serving, and the pitcher's big handle makes serving spill free.

No cup of tea or coffee is complete without a splash of milk or a spoonful of sugar. So, serve them in perfectly coordinated style with London Pottery's Out of the Blue sugar and creamer set. This beautiful two-piece set includes a navy blue sugar pot and milk pitcher. They're each decorated with a pretty display of small, white daisies, designed by pioneering ceramist and London Pottery director, David Birch. However, as well as being an elegant addition to your coffee table or tea tray, this milk jug and sugar jar set is also very practical. With its lidded design, the floral sugar bowl helps to keep sugar dry for serving, and the pitcher's big handle makes serving spill free. Dishwasher Safe

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.