Marketplace.
image 1 of BUILT Active Glass 900ml Lunch Box with Cutlery

BUILT Active Glass 900ml Lunch Box with Cutlery

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Cook Serve Enjoy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

BUILT Active Glass 900ml Lunch Box with Cutlery
Finally: a lunch box that does everything. Designed in NYC by BUILT, this reusable glass food container is dishwasher and microwave-safe and comes with stainless steel cutlery for easy ad-hoc snacking. Late lunch? Just reheat and go. Leftovers? Stash them in the fridge until you're ready to reheat them later. Soup? Go for it. The airtight lid is so leak-resistant that you can even stow it sideways in your backpack or tote. Made of high-quality, food-safe borosilicate glass. Microwave safe without cutlery.Dimensions: 16.5 x 21 x 7.5cmDitch planet-punishing plastic wraps and bags for this reusable glass lunch box from BUILT. Airtight, leakproof lid stops spills and mess – you can even stash it sideways in a bag. It's microwave-safe, so you can reheat leftovers or use it as a food storage container for batch meal prep. Surprise snack time? Grab the reusable stainless steel cutlery from the compartment in the lid. Made of robust, dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass.
Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here