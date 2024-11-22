BUILT Active Glass 900ml Lunch Box with Cutlery

Finally: a lunch box that does everything. Designed in NYC by BUILT, this reusable glass food container is dishwasher and microwave-safe and comes with stainless steel cutlery for easy ad-hoc snacking. Late lunch? Just reheat and go. Leftovers? Stash them in the fridge until you're ready to reheat them later. Soup? Go for it. The airtight lid is so leak-resistant that you can even stow it sideways in your backpack or tote. Made of high-quality, food-safe borosilicate glass. Microwave safe without cutlery. Dimensions: 16.5 x 21 x 7.5cm Ditch planet-punishing plastic wraps and bags for this reusable glass lunch box from BUILT. Airtight, leakproof lid stops spills and mess – you can even stash it sideways in a bag. It's microwave-safe, so you can reheat leftovers or use it as a food storage container for batch meal prep. Surprise snack time? Grab the reusable stainless steel cutlery from the compartment in the lid. Made of robust, dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass.

Sold by Cook Serve Enjoy (Lifetime Brands)