Lovello Textured Bread Bin - Ice White

Lovello Textured Bread Bin - Ice White

Lovello Textured Bread Bin - Ice White
This bread bin is part of KitchenCraft's Lovello Textured collection – a range that combines the sleek curves and contours of retro-inspired design with trendsetting geometric textures. It's the perfect piece for keeping your loaves fresh in statement-making style. The calling card of this thoroughly modern range is its embossed hexagonal surface. This unique finish wraps the bread box, catching glints of light to emphasise the striking geometric design. The effect is at once distinctive and understated, so it makes a fine feature piece for any kitchen. Looks aside, the large size means there's lots of room for your favourite loaves, or for plenty of bagels, crumpets or bread rolls. There's a hinged lid, too, which helps keep them bakery fresh. The bread bin is finished in suave Ice White with shimmering chrome accents and 'BREAD' lettering, so it looks very smart alongside the matching beverage canisters, cake tin and utensil holder.The Lovello Textured Bread Bin Stores Your Loaves In Smart FashionChrome-Effect Accents And 'Bread' Lettering Complement Its Ice White-Coloured Hexagonal Textured SurfaceIt Accommodates Loaves, Bagels And Crumpets, And Keeps Them Bakery FreshCurved Contours And Anti-Scratch Pads Help It Sit Nicely In Your KitchenCreate A Complete Set With Other Storage Tins. Twelve Month Guarantee
