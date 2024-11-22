Lovello Black Bread Bin

This steel bread bin is part of the Kitchen Craft Lovello collection – a stylish range that combines retro-inspired design with modern features. It’s designed to make kitchen storage simple, practical and beautiful.

With its curved contours and black finish, this bread bin is a love letter to 1950s style. But it’s not all about looks – it’s fitted with an airtight lid to keep your bread fresh and delicious for longer.

What’s more, it’s deep and large enough to hold big home-made loaves, or plenty of bagels, crumpets and rolls.

Retro Curves And Raised Lettering Set This Bread Bin Apart

It Keeps Loaves, Bagels And Crumpets Fresh And Delicious For Longer

It'S Generously Sized, With A Chromed Base And Anti-Scratch Pad To Protect Worktops

This Range Of Durable Kitchen Storage Products Combines Retro Curves With Modern Quality

Includes A 12 Month Guarantee